Venkatesh Prasad Slams Bihar Cricket Association For Poor Maintenance Of Moin-Ul-Haq Stadium In Patna

The Moin-Ul-Haq Stadium is currently a Ranji Trophy game between Bihar and Mumbai.

Patna: Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad slammed Bihar Cricket Association for poor maintenance of the Moin-Ul-Haq Stadium in Patna after visuals of broken concrete emerged on social media. In a video, that went viral, the stadium’s poor condition was clearly visible Ranji Trophy returned to the state after a gap of huge 27 years. Thousands of fans thronged the Moin-Ul-Haq Stadium to get a glimpe of their favourite stars especially the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube and Sarfaraz Khan.

This is unacceptable. Ranji Trophy is the premiere domestic competition in India and it’s time all stakeholders realise it’s value. Don’t see any valid reason for the state association not rectifying this . https://t.co/BTHs6auAah — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) January 5, 2024

“This is unacceptable. Ranji Trophy is the premiere domestic competition in India and it’s time all stakeholders realise it’s value. Don’t see any valid reason for the state association not rectifying this,” Prasad said while reaction to a viral video on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter).

Condition of a cricket stadium in Bihar hosting a Ranji Trophy match. The pathetic state of both Bihar and our top cricketing competition. pic.twitter.com/mnw4rS5F96 — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) January 6, 2024

