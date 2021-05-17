VER vs BOG Dream11 Tips And Prediction Serie A

Verona vs Bologna Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2021 – Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Guru Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Football Match VER vs BOG at Marcantonio Bentegodi: In another exciting match of Serie A 2021 on Monday night, Verona will host Bologna at the Marcantonio Bentegodi – May 18 in India. The Serie A 2021 VER vs BOG match will take place at 12:15 AM IST. Hellas Verona, who are currently 10th in the Serie A standings, are winless in their last seven games. They have seen a positive campaign slump towards a rather sour end for head coach Ivan Juric. The hosts have just one win in their last 11 matches and could lose their top half status in the final two matches of the season. Bologna, on the other hand, will hope to move closer to a top-half finish and are unbeaten in their last five meetings against Verona. However, like their opponents, the visitors have hit a lean patch, with only one win in their last eight matches. The live TV or online broadcast of the Serie A 2021 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Serie A 2021 match between Verona and Bologna will take place at 12:15 AM IST – May 18.

Venue: Marcantonio Bentegodi

VER vs BOG My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Skorupski

Defenders: Ceccherini, Soumaoro, Tomiyasu

Midfielders: Barak, Zaccagni (VC), Faraoni, Orsolini

Forwards: Palacio (C), Lasagna, Barrow

VER vs BOG Probable Playing XIs

Verona: Silvestri; Ceccherini, Magnani, Dimarco; Faraoni, Tameze, Ilic, Lazovic; Zaccagni, Barak; Lasagna.

Bologna: Skorupski; Tomiyasu, Soumaoro, Danilo, Dijks; Schouten, Svanberg; Orsolini, Soriano, Barrow; Palacio.

VER vs BOG SQUADS

Verona (VER): Marco Silvestri, Nicola Borghetto, Ivor Pandur, Federico Dimarco, Davide Faraoni, Matteo Lovato, Iyenoma Destiny Udogie, Mert Çetin1, Federico Ceccherini, Koray Günter, Thorben Stadler, Giangiacomo Magnani, Alan Empereur, Bruno Amione, Karim Laribi, Matei Ilie, Bernardo Calabrese, Bachir Mané, Miguel Veloso, Antonin Barak, Darko Lazovic, Ivan Ilic, Filippo Terracciano, Kevin Ruegg, Mattia Zaccagni, Marco Benassi, Ronaldo Vieira, Pawel Dawidowicz, Bogdan Jocic, Christian Pierobon, Adrien Tamèze, Andrea Danzi, Luigi Vitale, Ebrima Colley, Eddie Salcedo, Samuel Di Carmine, Andrea Favilli, Nikola Kalinic, Philip Yeboah Ankrah, Antonio Di Gaudio.

Bologna (BOG): Angelo da Costa, Marco Molla, Sebastian Breza, Lukasz Skorupski, Federico Ravaglia, Aaron Hickey, Adama Soumaoro, Nehuén Paz, Alex Arnofoli, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ibrahima Mbaye, Danilo, Lorenzo De Silvestri, Arturo Calabresi, Mitchell Dijks, Omar Khailoti, Nicolás Domínguez, Andrea Poli, Gary Medel, Andri Fannar Baldursson, Roberto Soriano, Kingsley Michael, Jerdy Schouten, Mattias Svanberg, Emanuel Vignato, Dion Ruffo Luci, Riccardo Orsolini, Federico Santander, Nicola Sansone, Andreas Skov Olsen, Simone Rabbi, Rodrigo Palacio, Matias Rocchi, Mattia Pagliuca, Edoardo Vergani, Musa Barrow.

