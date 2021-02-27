Verona vs Juventus Live Streaming Serie A in India

In the mega encounter, Juventus will lock horns against Verona in Serie A. After a big win against Crotone, Juventus will be up for a tougher challenge against Verona to stay alive in the Serie A title race. Juventus are currently third on the points table behind Inter Milan and AC Milan. The things will get tough for Andrea Pirlo's men to break Verona's solid defence. Verona are currently at the ninth spot with 9 wins in 23 matches. "It will be a very difficult and physical game. Juric plays very good football, made up of many one-on-one situations. We must be careful with their runs and play. "They are doing well and then they have added players in the transfer market compared to the first leg. Therefore, a tough challenge awaits us. We can't be surprised by their physical approach, knowing they play a similar style to Atalanta," said Pirlo.

When is the Verona vs Juventus Serie A match?

The Verona vs Juventus Serie A match will take place on Sunday, February 28.

What are the timings of the Verona vs Juventus Serie A match?

The Verona vs Juventus Serie A match will start at 01:15 AM IST.

Where is the Verona vs Juventus Serie A match being played?

The Verona vs Juventus Serie A match will be played at the Marcantonio Bentegodi.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Verona vs Juventus Serie A match?

The Verona vs Juventus Serie A match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the Verona vs Juventus Serie A match?

The Verona vs Juventus Serie A match will live stream on SonyLIV in India.