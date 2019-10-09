Head coach Ravi Shastri said he’s pretty concerned about ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah’s injury and advised that the Indian team needs to be careful about his workload management.

“Very concerned. Because he is precious, special, different, and a match-winner. They are taking opinions on whether he needs surgery. We have to be careful about his workload because he plays all three formats,” Shastri was quoted as saying by The Hindu in an interview on Wednesday.

Bumrah, who plays in all three formats, has been out of action due to a stress fracture which ruled him out of the home Test series against South Africa. The series in the Caribbean was his last international assignment. He has been ruled out till the Bangladesh series in November, the team management doesn’t want to take any chance and will consult the best.

Shastri also elaborated on how Rohit Sharma latched onto the opportunity to open the innings in Tests. The Mumbai batsman celebrated his debut as an opener in Test matches with twin hundreds in the first Test against the Proteas, shattering many records as India registered a comprehensive 203-run victory in Visakhapatnam.

“I would hate to see a player of his quality sitting in the reserves. In the West Indies I was very clear that he should open and had a chat with Virat Kohli about it. This was his opportunity.

“Opening is about the mindset. You got to respect the new ball. A lot of guys in India should have opened in the last 20 years for the sake of team balance, but they didn’t have the stomach for it.

“Who would have thought Virender Sehwag would average nearly 50 in Tests. But he conquered those first 20 minutes against the new ball. I don’t think any other opener actually enjoyed opening like he did, Shastri said.”

Meanwhile, India allrounder Hardik Pandya underwent a surgery for his back injury recently in London and Shastri said they would want him in every format.

“His surgery was successful. We will know in two weeks’ time. Ideally we want him in every format.”

Shastri also lauded Mohammed Shami for his performance in Vizag. “To bounce back from personal issues and bowl the way he did was remarkable. He is relentless, very skilful and at you all the time. I would have hated to face him. He is at you all the time, he is very skilful and in conditions like yesterday few bowlers in the world are better than him.”

Shastri also sounded confident ahead of India’s tour to New Zealand in January next year. India will play five T20s, three ODIs and two Tests starting January 24.

“As the No. 1 side we like to go and play against tough teams in their backyard. We are confident against New Zealand. Didn’t we beat Australia down under after 71 years?. West Indies had beaten a strong England team at home in Tests and we absolutely smashed them. We like to go and play against tough teams in their backyard. We are confident against New Zealand. We are the No. 1 team in the world.”