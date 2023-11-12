Home

Very Disappointed But I Am Keen To Lead In Rebuilding Phase: Babar Azam

Pakistan couldn't qualify for the semi-finals of the 50-over World Cup for the third consecutive time.

Kolkata, Nov 11: Pakistan captain Babar Azam didn’t hide his disappointment after a humiliating 93-run defeat to England in their last World Cup game here on Saturday but hinted that he would like to lead the national team during its rebuilding phase in white-ball cricket.

“We will sit together and take stock. We’ll take positives from this and discuss mistakes. I’m keen to lead the rebuild,” Babar said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“Yes, very disappointed with the performance. If we had won the South Africa match, it could have been a different story. But yes, have made mistakes in bowling, batting and fielding,” Babar summed up his team’s campaign where they lost five out of nine games.

Babar admitted that his spinners — Mohammed Nawaz and Shadab Khan — not taking wickets in middle overs became crucial.

“We conceded a few too many runs. We bowled a few loose deliveries towards the end. And our spinners’ aren’t taking wickets, which doesn’t help. That has a big effect because you need to take wickets in the middle overs.”

Pakistan finished fifth in 10 team table leading to a lot of criticism from former players, who has sought a change in leadership.

“Babar has already spoken to his teammates, and majority of them advised him not to step down himself. He will come out with a clear line of action once he returns home with the team after failing to make the semi-finals of the World Cup in India. But, he will not step down himself,” a PCB source told PTI.

Babar has a strong following in the team and likes of Imam ul Haq, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf are players considered to be close to the Pakistan skipper.

In fact, last year when there were talks about removing Babar from Test captaincy had gained traction on social media, some of the players had then taken to social media to show their solidarity with a hashtag “Sochna Bhi Mana Hai” (Don’t even harbour such thoughts).

With Pakistan facing two challenging tours – to Australia and New Zealand – shortly after the World Cup, Babar is wants to continue as the national skipper across formats.

“He will most probably leave the decision of whether he should remain captain or not up to the Pakistan Cricket Board headed by Zaka Ashraf,” a well-informed source close to the skipper said.

