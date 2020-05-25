Still hopeful that the cash-rich Indian Premier League will take place this year, India opener Shikhar Dhawan said that will improve the mood and the environment for fans who have not seen any cricket action for the last two months. Also Read - Ready to Play For India in T20Is: Harbhajan Singh

"It's very important that some sports return to improve the environment and mood. It will have a huge impact if the IPL returns," Dhawan said during an Instagram chat with Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews.

"We have to take care of the security of everyone so we need to be very careful. If it happens, it will be really good for us as it brings a lot of positivity that can be spread all over the world as a lot of people watch it," he added.

There is speculation that the 13th IPL might be conducted in October-November if the T20 World Cup in Australia is postponed.

“Hopefully, the IPL will happen. I always think in a positive manner. It will be really good if the tournament goes ahead,” he added.

Cricket boards across the world are working out ways of resuming the game, which includes matches being held behind closed doors without spectators.

“We are going to miss playing in front of a huge crowd if tournaments take place behind closed doors,” Dhawan said.

“The fans bring their own charm and aura, but at the same time, it would be an opportunity as we have been sitting at our homes for two-three months now,” he concluded.