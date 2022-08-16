Mumbai: In what would come as a sad news for cricket fans, veteran BCCI administrator Amitabh Choudhary passed away on Tuesday morning at the age of 58 following a heart attack. The news was confirmed by Jharkhand State Cricket Association officials. Amitabh, who was in charge of JSCA became the joint-secretary of BCCI.Also Read - BCCI Asks KL Rahul-Led Team India to Take Quick Shower Amid Shortage of Water Supply in Harare

“Amitabh’s contribution to the game of cricket in Jharkhand was immense. He will be missed by JSCA and it will be difficult to fill the void left by him in Jharkhand. I offer my condolences to his family, friends and well wishers,” former BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry told The Indian Express. Also Read - Ricky Ponting Heaps Huge Praise on Suryakumar Yadav; Compares India Batter to AB de Villiers

Amitabh Choudhary, former president of Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) passed away this morning. He had suffered a heart attack. He had served in important positions in the BCCI. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/1toOy2DJRY — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022

Also Read - Kapil Dev Wants ICC to Ensure Survival of ODI and Test Cricket; Says It's Fading Out

He played a pivotal role in making shifting the headquarters of Ranchi cricket from Jamshedpur to Jharkhand. There was a world-class stadium built under his watchful eyes at JSCA which has hosted a number of international matches. He was also known as MS Dhoni’s No. 1 backer in the circuit.

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh said he was shocked to hear the news of Choudhary passing away. His tweet read: “Shocked to know about sudden demise of former acting secretary of @BCCI & former president of JSCA, Shri Amitabh Choudhary. As an able cricket administrator, he has left his imprint on the game. My condolences to his family & relatives. May his soul rest in peace.”