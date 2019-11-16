L Sarita Devi, India’s veteran boxer, on Saturday was elected unopposed to the first-ever athletes commission of the International Boxing Association’s (AIBA) to represent the Asian bloc.

Sarita, as reported by PTI in July, was in the running for the role as the sole candidate from Asia. The commission features a male and a female boxer each from the each of the five regional confederations – Asia, Europe, Americas, Oceania and Africa.

“Six boxers from 5 continents were elected as members of AIBA Athletes Commission. Two of them – one man and one woman – will be elected as Chairperson and Vice Chairperson and serve as AIBA EC members,” said AIBA in a media release.

“The election of the Athletes Commission members was organized during AIBA Men and Women World Boxing Championships 2019 in Russia,” continued AIBA.

“Boxers from all over the world voted for new members – one per continent, except Europe which has two representatives. In total, 103 male and female boxers have voted,” added AIBA.

“…it is my great pleasure to inform you that you were uncontestably elected as AIBA Athlete Commission member,” AIBA interim President Mohamed Moustahsane said in a letter to Sarita as reported by PTI.

“I am confident that with your knowledge and experience, you will be an important contributor to the activities of this commission,” he added.

The 37-year-old Sarita Devi has won eight medals at the Asian Championship, including five gold medals. She is currently an athlete representative in the executive committee of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI). BFI nominated her for her position in AIBA.