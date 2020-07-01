VFB vs MTV Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction VFB Fallersleben vs MTV Stallions, ECS T10 Kummerfeld – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's VFB vs MTV in Kummerfeld Sport Verein: After eight matches, PSV Hann Munden are at the top of the standings with four wins from five matches and eight points. On Day 2, KSV beat VFB by nine wickets before PSV defeated SCE by five runs. SCE recovered to thrash VFB by seven wickets who then lost their third match of the day, losing to PSV by a massive 75 runs.

The latest offering in the European Cricket Series is ECS T10 Kummerfeld league that gets underway from June 29. Six German teams will be contesting across 20 matches during the five-day affair. Each day will see four matches and with Friday being the finals day. The teams are Kummerfelder Sportverein, SG Findorff EV, MTV Stallions, Polizeisportverein Hann Munden, SC Europa and VFB Fallersleben.

Toss: The toss between VFB Fallersleben and MTV Stallions will take place at 2:30 PM (IST).

Time: 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Kummerfeld Sport Verein



VFB vs MTV My Dream11 Team

Mohammad Faruq-Arabzai (captain), Ankit Tomar (vice-captain), Basit Orya, Satish Kumar Muthyala, Kaustubh Deshpande, Ujwal Gadiraju, Mahesh Badhe, Saran Kannan, Sandeep Vasisth, Surajlal Putta-Motilal, Gaurav Singh-Rathore

VFB vs MTV Squads

VFB Fallersleben: Sandeep Vasisth, Saran Kannan , Satish Kumar Muthyala, Janardhan Siddaiaha, Shivaray Jan, Kartheek Bolla, Mahesh Badhe, Ankit Tomar, Salman Siddiqui, Kaustubh Deshpande, Rama Chandra Reddy, Rohit Koul, Yogesh Sajikumar Pai, Vedant Shetye

MTV Stallions: Mustafa Ahmadi, Vijith Vijayan, Kamran Wazeri, Bikramjit Singh-Sehgal, Muneeb Mohammad, Sanaullah Amarkhel, Zohaib Orya, Pradeep Singh-Bhandari, Kalyan Yalamanchili, Ismail Khalid, Harshit Shah, Pratik Desai, Sasanka Sanka, Srinu Tumpara, Azizulah Ahmadi, Shayirham Kurukkal, Deepak Tandon, Wajid Orya, Suraj Singh, Farhan Azmi, Gholam Atiq-Ali, Surajlal Putta-Motilal, Basit Orya, Mohammad Faruq-Arabzai, Gaurav Singh-Rathore, Brijesh Prajapati, Prakash Singh, Iitikhar Yakoob-Ali, Saidul Islam, Ujwal Gadiraju, Ehsanollah Moman, Asghar Amarkhil, Prashanth Potharlanka

