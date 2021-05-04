VFNR vs CCMH Dream11 Team Predictions Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast

Vieux Fort North Raiders vs Central Castries Mindoo Heritage Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s VFNR vs CCMH at Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium: In match no. 8 of Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast tournament, Central Castries Mindoo Heritage will take on Vieux Fort North Raiders at the Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. The Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast VFNR vs CCMH match will start at 10 PM IST – May 4. Vieux Fort North Raiders had a pretty ordinary run in the inaugural edition of the St Lucia T10 Blast last year. They managed to win two of their four matches and finished sixth in the table. The Raiders have a good mix of experienced campaigners and talented youngsters this year. Central Castries Mindoo Heritage, on the other hand, had a great season last time around before going down against the defending champions South Castries Lions in the semifinals. They finished fourth with three wins from their four matches. Here is the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and VFNR vs CCMH Dream11 Team Prediction, VFNR vs CCMH Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, VFNR vs CCMH Probable XIs Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Vieux Fort North Raiders vs Central Castries Mindoo Heritage, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast. Also Read - PBV vs UCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Prague Match 8: Captain, Vice-captain - Prague Barbarians Vandals vs United CC, Today's Probable XIs at Vinor Cricket Ground at 6:30 PM IST May 4 Tuesday

TOSS: The Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast toss between Central Castries Mindoo Heritage and Vieux Fort North Raiders will take place at 9:30 PM IST – May 4. Also Read - PSV vs PCR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Prague Match 5: Captain, Vice-captain - Prague Spartans Vanguards vs Prague CC Rooks, Today's Probable XIs at Vinor Cricket Ground at 12:30 PM IST May 4 Tuesday

Time: 10 PM IST. Also Read - KKR vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match 30 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7.30 PM IST May 3 Monday

Venue: Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium.

VFNR vs CCMH My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Stephen Naitram, Junior Peter

Batsmen – McKenny Clarke, Chris Pamphile, Tariq Gabriel (VC)

All-Rounders – Alleyn Prospere, Al Prince (C), Ernell Sextius

Bowlers – Dillan John, Keygan Arnold, Curtly Jonny

VFNR vs CCMH Probable Playing XIs

Vieux Fort North Raiders: Al Prince (C), Junior Peter (WK), Ernell Sextius, Chris Pamphile, Curtly Jonny, David Naitram, Ricky Hippolyte, Kurt Edward, Shawn Auguste, Tariq Gabriel, Johann Williams.

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage: Dwight Thomas, Ephron Charles, Dillan John, Keygan Arnold, Rahym Joseph, Alleyn Prospere, Jaden Elibox, Stephen Naitram (C & WK), McKenny Clarke, Tyler Sookwa, Gaspard Prospere.

VFNR vs CCMH Squads

Vieux Fort North Raiders: Al Prince (C), Junior Peter (WK), Ernell Sexius, Chris Pamphile, Joshaun Mann, Curtly Jonny, David Naitram, Ricky Hippolyte, Kurt Edward, Shawn Auguste, Tariq Gabriel, Shaw Straker, Johann Williams, Stanislus Saltibus and Chrislon Fanis.

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage: Dwight Thomas, Ephron Charles, Dillan John, Jemmi Mauricette, Keygan Arnold, Kyle Adonis, Rahym Joseph, Sanjay Hayle, Alleyn Prospere, Jaden Elibox, Stephen Naitram (C & WK), McKenny Clarke, Tyler Sookwa and Gaspard Prospere (WK).

Check Dream11 Prediction/ CCMH Dream11 Team/ VFNR Dream11 Team/ Central Castries Mindoo Heritage Dream11 Team Prediction/ Vieux Fort North Raiders Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast/ Online Cricket Tips and more.