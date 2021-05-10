VFNR vs ME Dream11 Team Predictions Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast

Vieux Fort North Raiders vs Micoud Eagles Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's VFNR vs ME at Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium: In match no. 21 of Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast tournament, Micoud Eagles will take on Vieux Fort North Raiders at the Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium on Monday. The Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast VFNR vs ME match will start at 9 PM IST – May 10. Vieux Fort North Raiders started their St Lucia T10 Blast campaign with a win, have since lost two games on the trot. They are currently lying at the tenth spot in the points table with just one win out of three matches. The North Raiders will head into the encounter on the back of a 34-run loss to the South Castries Lions. Micoud Eagles, on the other hand, have picked up five wins from as many matches and are comfortably perched atop the St Lucia T10 Blast points table. They won their last game against Mabouya Valley Constrictors convincingly with eight wickets. Here is the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and VFNR vs ME Dream11 Team Prediction, VFNR vs ME Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, VFNR vs ME Probable XIs Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Vieux Fort North Raiders vs Micoud Eagles, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast.

TOSS: The Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast toss between Micoud Eagles and Vieux Fort North Raiders will take place at 8:30 PM IST – May 10.

Time: 9 PM IST.

Venue: Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium.

VFNR vs ME My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Junior Peter

Batsmen – Tariq Gabriel (VC), Shervin Charles, Mervin Wells

All-Rounders – Al Prince, Joshua Mann, Kurt Edward, Murlan Sammy (C)

Bowlers – Ricky Hippolyte, Lanse Sammy, Micheal Charlery

VFNR vs ME Probable Playing XIs

Vieux Fort North Raiders: Curtly Johnny, Al Prince (C), Ricky Hippolyte, Ernell Sexius, Junior Peter (wk), Tariq Gabriel, Shaw Straker, David Naitram, Joshaun Mann, Kurt Edward, Shawn Auguste.

Micoud Eagles: Shervin Charles, Mervin Wells, Garvin Serieux Jr (wk), Murlan Sammy, Daren Sammy (C), Winnel Felix, Kuston Jules, Lanse Sammy, Tarrique Edward, Darren Sammy Jr, Micheal Charlery.

VFNR vs ME Squads

Vieux Fort North Raiders: Al Prince (C), Junior Peter (WK), Ernell Sexius, Chris Pamphile, Joshaun Mann, Curtly Jonny, David Naitram, Ricky Hippolyte, Kurt Edward, Shawn Auguste, Tariq Gabriel, Shaw Straker, Johann Williams, Stanislus Saltibus and Chrislon Fanis.

Micoud Eagles: Daren Sammy (C), Darren Sammy Jr, Ryon Charles, Winnel Felix, Egbert Henery, Tarrique Edward, Zavier Bideau, Mervin Wells, Ted Mathurin, Earvin Frederick, Kern Xavier, Michael Charlery, Erwin Lubin, Kuston Jules, Travis Gifford, Karon Maximin, Lanse Sammy, Bernard Calix, Brendon Bicar, Garvin Serieux Sr, Murlan Sammy, Garvery Mitchell, Ryan Langillier, Shervin Charles, Shem Paul and Garvin Serieux Jr (WK).

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ME Dream11 Team/ VFNR Dream11 Team/ Micoud Eagles Dream11 Team Prediction/ Vieux Fort North Raiders Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast/ Online Cricket Tips and more.