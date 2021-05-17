Dream11 Team Prediction

VG vs KCH ECS T10 Krefeld: Captain, Vice-captain – VfB Gelsenkirchen vs Koln Challengers, Fantasy Tips And Playing 11s at Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground at 12:30 PM IST May 17 Monday: Also Read - CHE vs LEI Dream11 Team Prediction FA Cup 2021: Captain, Vice-captain - Chelsea vs Leicester City, Fantasy Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Football Match at Wembley, London 9:45 PM IST May 15 Saturday

VfB Gelsenkirchen vs Koln Challengers Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Krefeld – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of VG vs KCH, ECS T10 Krefeld, Koln Challengers Dream11 Team Player List, VfB Gelsenkirchen Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Tips VfB Gelsenkirchen vs Koln Challengers, Online Cricket Tips VG vs KCH ECS T10 Krefeld, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Krefeld. Also Read - PCK vs PSV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Prague Semi-Final 1: Captain, Vice-captain - Prague CC Kings vs Prague Spartans Vanguards, Today's Probable Playing 11s at 12:30 PM IST May 15 Saturday

TOSS: The Dream11 ECS T10 Krefeld toss between Mon Repos Stars vs South Castries Lions will take place at 12:00 PM IST – May 14. Also Read - CCMH vs ME Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips St. Lucia T10 Blast Match 25: Captain, Vice-captain - Central Castries Mindoo Heritage vs Micoud Eagles, Today's Playing 11s, Team News 9 PM IST May 12 Wednesday

Time: 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground.

VG vs KCH My Dream11 Team

A Giddaluri, A Ajeez, S Gurumurthy, S Hugakhil, A Malik(C), A Raju (VC) , D Ganatra, N Matoo, A Kavi, A Muthusubramanian, K Motati

Probable Playing XIs

VfB Gelsenkirchen

Vignaesh Sankaran, Phanish Rachuru, Swapnil Varhade, Shahidullah Arman, Shrutarv Awasthi, Suliman Hugakhil, Mirwali Jabarkheel, Mubashir Hussain, Kamran Khan, Anil Kavi

Koln Challengers:

Kesava Motati, Vijay Rathnavel, Akhil Gidadaluri, Sriram Gurumurthy, Amey Potale, Srinivas Nareshkumar, Nikhil Patil, Rohit Narayanan, Dev Ganatra, Santhosh Mathi, Abdul Ajeez

Squads:

VfB Gelsenkirchen: Vignaesh Sankaran, Arvind Raju, Arfan Malik, Rubesh Palaniappan, Nihal Mattoo, Afzal Pathan, Sahalom Dhaly, Mezeyn Kamal, Kamran Khan, Phanish Rachuru, Swapnil Varhade, Shahidullah Arman, Shrutarv Awasthi, Sivasai Yeesakonu, Anil Kavi, Suliman Hugakhil, Mirwali Jabarkheel, Neeraj Hukeri, Ebnimin Qanee, Hammed Ghane Zanei, Mubashir Hussain.

Koln Challengers: Kesava Motati, Vijay Rathnavel, Abdul Ajeez, Ajmal Schinwari, Aravind Muthusubramanian, Akhil Gidadaluri, Sriram Gurumurthy, Amey Potale, Srinivas Nareshkumar, Nikhil Patil, Rohit Narayanan, Dev Ganatra, Santhosh Mathi.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ VG Dream11 Team/ KCH Dream11 Team/ Koln Challengers Dream11 Team Prediction/ VfB Gelsenkirchen Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Dream11 ECS T10 Krefeld/ Online Cricket Tips and more.