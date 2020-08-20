VIA vs ACW Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Vienna Afghan CC vs Austria Wien CC, 17th Match – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s VIA vs ACW at Seebarn Cricket Ground: Austria have won just one of their six matches so far and need to win both their matches today to keep their semi-finals hopes alive. However, their first match of the day is against a team that thrashed them earlier in the tournament by 71 runs. Afghan CC Wien are at the top of the standings with eight points from six matches. Also Read - PAK-CC vs ICV Dream11 Team Predictions, ECS T10 - Vienna: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Pakistan Cricket Club vs Indian CC Vienna, 16th Match at Seebarn Cricket Ground 12:30 PM IST Thursday August 20

After three days of competition, Pakistan have taken the top spot having won four of their six matches so far to collect eight points followed by Vienna Afghan CC at second with eight points – only net run-rate separates the two top-performing sides so far. Salzburg CC and Indian CC complete the top-four with Austria CC Wien languishing at the fifth and last spot. Also Read - LYN vs BAY Dream11 Team Prediction Champions League 2020: Captain, Fantasy Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Lyon vs Bayern Munich Semifinal 2 Match at Estadio da Luiz 12.30 AM IST August 20

Meanwhile, European Cricket Series has moved to Austria for this week for its ECS T10 – Vienna where five teams will take part in a five-day affair for the title. The five teams are Austria CC Wien, Indian CC Vienna, Pakistan CC, Salzburg CC and Vienna Afghan CC. These teams will feature in 24 T10 matches spread across the five days starting August 17. Also Read - Welcome Dream11 on Board as Title Sponsor For IPL 2020: Brijesh Patel

The knockouts that include the two semifinals, shield final and the grand finale will be played on August 21. All the matches are to be played at the same venue – Seebarn Cricket Ground in Austria. Each day staring August 17 to August 20 will see five back-t0-back matches to decide the top-four teams which will contest the semi-finals. The winners of the last-four stage progress to the final. The losing teams will play in the third-place playoff.

Toss: The toss between Vienna Afghan CC and Austria Wien CC will take place at 2:00 PM (IST).

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground



VIA vs ACW My Dream11 Team

Hassan Ashfaq (captain), Razmal Shigiwal (vice-captain), Aziz Khaksar, Ishak Safi, Zabi Ibrahim, Jamil Behramkhil, Aman Ahmadzai, Lakmal Kasthuri, Iqbal Hossain, Sarfraz Zadran, Noor Ahmadzai

VIA vs ACW Squads

Vienna Afghan CC: Mumtaz Tanha, Ahmad Naveed, Noor Ahmadzai, Zain Mohamad, Aziz Khatak, Khybar Malyar, Ishak Safi, Atiq Wahidi, Aziz Khaksar, Baseer Khan, Razmal Shigiwal, Sadiq Mohamad, Zabi Ibrahim, Aman Ahmadzai, Sahel Zadran, Mohib Shenwari

Austria Wien CC: Satyam Subhash, Chetan Khanna, Sarfaraz Zadran, Sukhjinder Parmar, Iqbal Hossain, Ali Rahemi, Rakib Islam, Taqui Rezai, Kanth Chopra, Hassan Ashfaq, Amit Parihar, Sharan Gill, Jamil Bahramkhil, Navin Wijesekera, Lakmal Kasthuri, Farhan Mohideen, Prannav Khanna

