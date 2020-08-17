VIA vs ICV Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Vienna Afghan CC vs Indian CC Vienna, 1st Match – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s VIA vs ICV at Seebarn Cricket Ground: In the first T10 match of the ECS T10 – Vienna, Vienna Afghan CC will take on Indian CC Vienna today. A total of five matches will be played on Monday. Also Read - ECS T10 - Vienna, Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Online, Latest ECS T10 Matches, TV Timings in India, Full Schedule, Squads

European Cricket Series moves to Austria for this week for its ECS T10 – Vienna where five teams will take part in a five-day affair for the title. The five teams are Austria CC Wien, Indian CC Vienna, Pakistan CC, Salzburg CC and Vienna Afghan CC. These teams will feature in 24 T10 matches spread across the five days starting August 17. Also Read - QUE vs AME Dream11 Team Prediction Mexican League 2020: Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Queretaro vs Club America Football Match Predicted XIs at Corregidora Stadium 7.30 AM IST August 17

The knockouts that include the two semifinals, shield final and the grand finale will be played on August 21. All the matches are to be played at the same venue – Seebarn Cricket Ground in Austria. Each day staring August 17 to August 20 will see five back-t0-back matches to decide the top-four teams which will contest the semi-finals. The winners of the last-four stage progress to the final. The losing teams will play in the third-place playoff. Also Read - KAP vs KHO Dream11 Team Prediction Afghan One-Day Cup 2020: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Kabul Province vs Khost Province One-Day Match Probable XIs at Khost Cricket Ground 10 AM IST August 17

You can check the VIA vs ICV, 1st Match Dream11 here.

Toss: The toss between Vienna Afghan CC and Indian CC Vienna will take place at 12:00 PM (IST).

Time: 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground



VIA vs ICV My Dream11 Team

Kunal Joshi (captain), Noor Ahmadzai (vice-captain), Mohib Shenwari, Mani Singh, Ahmad Ghani, Daud Zadran, Zain Mohamad, Mehar Cheema, Ahmad Naveed, Khybar Malyar, Razmal Shigiwal

VIA vs ICV Squads

Vienna Afghan CC: Mohib Shenwari, Aziz Khaksar, Baseer Khan, Razmal Shigiwal, Sadiq Mohamad, Ahmad Naveed, Noor Ahmadzai, Zain Mohamad, Mumtaz Tanha, Aziz Khatak, Khybar Malyar, Ishak Safi, Atiq Wahidi, Zabi Ibrahim, Aman Ahmadzai, Sahel Zadran

Indian CC Vienna: Sunny Bains, Satish Kaul, Gursewak Sandhu, Adaikkalaraj Kumaran, Abhijeet Khamborkar, Amandeep Chhabra and Sumit Dhir, Mani Singh, Toni Sain, Sumer Shergill, Ahmad Ghani, Daud Zadran, Kunal Joshi, Qadargul Utmanzai, Mehar Cheema, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Zaherullah Jabarkhel, Avtar Singh, Kumud Jha

Check Dream11 Prediction/ VIA Dream11 Team/ ICV Dream11 Team/ Vienna Afghan CC Dream11 Team/ Indian CC Vienna Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more