Dream 11 Prediction:

VIA vs INV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips FanCode Vienna ECS T10 Match 7: Captain, Vice-captain – Vienna Afghan vs Indian Vienna, Today's Probable XIs at Seebarn Cricket Ground at 4:30 PM IST April 20 Tuesday

Vienna Afghan vs Indian Vienna Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode Vienna ECS T10 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of VIA vs INV, FanCode Vienna ECS T10, Vienna Afghan Dream11 Team Player List, Indian Vienna Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Vienna Afghan vs Indian Vienna, Online Cricket Tips Vienna Afghan vs Indian Vienna, Vienna ECS T10, Fantasy Playing Tips – Vienna ECS T10.

TOSS: The FanCode Vienna ECS T10 toss between Vienna Afghan vs Indian Vienna will take place at 4:00 PM, IST, 20th April.

Time – 4:30 PM, IST.

Venue – Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn.

VIA vs INV My Dream 11 Team:

Sadiq Mohamad, Sumit Dhir, Ahmad Naveed, Razmal Shigiwal, Aman Ahmadzai, Kumud Jha, Kunal Joshi, Ahmad Ghani, Daud Zadran, Mani Singh, Itibarshah Deedar.

Captain: Razmal Shigiwal, Vice-Captain: Aman Ahmadzai.

VIA vs INV Probable Playing XIs:

Vienna Afghan

Ahmad Naveed Mustafa, Mohibullah Shenwari, Momtaz Tanha, Abdulhaq Utamanzai, Ishaq Safi, Itibarshah Deedar, Sahil Zardan, Zain Mohammad, Aman Ahmadzai, Zabi Ibrahim, Noor Ahmadzai.

Indian Vienna

Kumud Jha, Kunal Joshi (c), Mehar Cheema (wk), Sumit Dhir, Ahmad Ghani, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Mani Singh, Sumer Shergill, Daud Zadran, Zaherullah Jabarkhel, Gursewak Sandhu

VIA vs INV SQUADS

Vienna Afghan

Ahmad Naveed Mustafa, Mohibullah Shenwari, Momtaz Tanha, Qadargul Utmanzai, Razmal Shigiwal, Abdulhaq Utamanzai, Ishaq Safi, Itibarshah Deedar, Sahil Zardan, Zain Mohammad, Aman Ahmadzai, Zabi Ibrahim, Muhammad Sadiq, Zabih Wahidi, Noor Ahmadzai, Islamuddin Omerkhel.

Indian Vienna

Kunal Joshi (c), Sumer Shergill, Gursewak Sandhu, Mehar Cheema, Kumud Jha, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Mani Singh, Sunny Bains, Ahmad Ghani, Daud Zadran, Adaikkalaraj Kumaran, Zaherullah Jabarkhel, Sumit Dhir, Amandeep Chhabra, Shahil Momin, Soumyadeep Banerjee, Pankaj Sharma, Raul Bedi, Wasif Saluja.

