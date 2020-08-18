VIA vs PAK-CC Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Vienna Afghan CC vs Pakistan CC, 8th Match – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's VIA vs PAK-CC at Seebarn Cricket Ground: Afghan CC beat Indian CC by five runs in the tournament opener on Monday before crushing Austria by 71 runs. hey recorded their third win by beating Salzburg by seven wickets on Tuesday. They now are up against Pakistan who won one and lost one of their two matches yesterday.

Meanwhile, European Cricket Series has moved to Austria for this week for its ECS T10 – Vienna where five teams will take part in a five-day affair for the title. The five teams are Austria CC Wien, Indian CC Vienna, Pakistan CC, Salzburg CC and Vienna Afghan CC. These teams will feature in 24 T10 matches spread across the five days starting August 17.

The knockouts that include the two semifinals, shield final and the grand finale will be played on August 21. All the matches are to be played at the same venue – Seebarn Cricket Ground in Austria. Each day staring August 17 to August 20 will see five back-t0-back matches to decide the top-four teams which will contest the semi-finals. The winners of the last-four stage progress to the final. The losing teams will play in the third-place playoff.

Toss: The toss between Vienna Afghan CC and Pakistan CC will take place at 4:00 PM (IST).

Time: 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground



VIA vs PAK-CC My Dream11 Team

Aman Ahmadzai (captain), Razmal Shigiwal (vice-captain), Abdullah Akbarjan, Arslan Arif, Sahel Zadran, Itibarshah Deedar, Zain Mohamad, Khybar Malyar, Zeshan Arif, Zabi Ibrahim, Naveed Hassan

VIA vs PAK-CC Squads

Pakistan CC: Abdullah Akbarjan, Arsalan Arif, Adnan Khan, Jaweed Sadran, Usman Gol, Shadnan Khan, Ramish Malik, Naveed Hassan, Israr Ahmed, Bilal Zalmai, Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Zeshan Arif, Umair Tariq, Itibarshah Deedar, Sikander Hayat, Amar Naeem, Saveez Khawaja,

Vienna Afghan CC: Ahmad Naveed, Mohib Shenwari, Aziz Khaksar, Khybar Malyar, Ishak Safi, Atiq Wahidi, Zabi Ibrahim, Aman Ahmadzai, Sahel Zadran, Baseer Khan, Razmal Shigiwal, Sadiq Mohamad, Noor Ahmadzai, Zain Mohamad, Mumtaz Tanha, Aziz Khatak

