Vienna Afghan CC vs Salzburg CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10- Vienna 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's VIA vs SAL at Seebarn Cricket Ground: In the final match on the day on ECS T10- Vienna tournament, another exciting battle awaits us as Vienna Afghan CC will square off against Salzburg CC at the Seebarn Cricket Ground, Austria. The ECS T10- Vienna VIA vs SAL match will begin at 8.30 PM IST – August 20. After opting to bat first, Vienna Afghan CC scored 103/6 courtesy opener Aziz Khaksar's 22-ball 51, studded with five fours and four sixes. In response, Indian CC Vienna were restricted to 84/7, losing by 19 runs. For Vienna Afghan CC, Noor Ahmadzai and Ishak Safi took two wickets each. All games are being played at the same venue – Seebarn cricket stadium. This will be the second game of the tournament for both sides and we can expect an open-ended game. Players from both camps will be aware of the strip and conditions which can come in handy. European Cricket Series moves to Austria for this week for its ECS T10 – Vienna where five teams will take part in a five-day affair for the title. The five teams are Austria CC Wien, Indian CC Vienna, Pakistan CC, Salzburg CC and Vienna Afghan CC. These teams will feature in 24 T10 matches spread across the five days starting August 17. The knockouts that include the two semifinals, shield final and the grand finale will be played on August 21.

TOSS: The ECS T10- Vienna 2020 match toss between Vienna Afghan CC and Salzburg CC will take place at 8 PM (IST).

Time: 8.30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: A Naveed

Batsmen: Z Ibrahim, K Kailash (VC), K Malyar

All-Rounders: A Bilal (C), N Ahmadzai, R Shigiwal, Z Goraya

Bowlers: S Muhammad, S Zadran, Z Mohamad

VIA vs SAL Probable Playing XIs

Vienna Afghan CC: Sadiq Mohamad (WK), Ahmad Naveed, Aman Ahmadzai, Zain Mohamad, Sahel Zadran, Khybar Malyar, Mohib Shenwari, Zabi Ibrahim, Noor Ahmadzai, Aziz Khaksar, Razmal Shigiwal.

Salzburg CC: Abrar Bilal (WK), Rizwan Javeed, Mubashar Syed, Gondal Naveed, Zahid Khan, Nadeem Akhter, Saad Cheema, Zeeshan Goraya, Abdul Rouf, Abbas Ahmadzai, Shahbaz Muhammad.

VIA vs SAL Squads

Vienna Afghan CC (VIA): Sadiq Mohamad, Atiq Wahidi, Ahmad Naveed, Mohib Shenwari, Khybar Malyar, Zabi Ibrahim, Mumtaz Tanha, Aziz Khatak, Aman Ahmadzai, Noor Ahmadzai, Razmal Shigiwal, Aziz Khaksar, Sahel Zadran, Zain Mohamad, Ishak Safi, Baseer Khan.

Salzburg CC (SAL): Liaqat Muhammad, Abrar Bilal, Rahmanullah Pachayan, Mirza Ahsan, Rizwan Javeed, Klair Kailash, Abdul Rouf, Mubashar Syed, Zeeshan Goraya, Zahid Khan, Aqib Iqbal, Imran Asif, Gondal Naveed, Abbas Ahmadzai, Shahbaz Muhammad, Nadeem Akhter, Saad Cheema.

