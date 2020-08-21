VIA vs SAL Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Vienna Afghan CC vs Salzburg CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10- Vienna 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's 2nd Semifinal VIA vs SAL at Seebarn Cricket Ground: In the second semifinal of the tournament, second-placed Vienna Afghan CC will be up against Salzburg CC who finished at the third spot. Afghan CC won five of their eight matches while Salzburg won four of their eight games. In their two meetings so far, Afghan and Salzburg have won once each. Afghan CC took the honours in the first game, winning by seven wickets while in the second Salzburg returned the favour with a six-wicket win.

TOSS: The ECS T10- Vienna 2020 semifinal match toss between Vienna Afghan CC and Salzburg CC will take place at 2 PM (IST).

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: A Naveed

Batsmen: Z Ibrahim, K Kailash (VC), K Malyar

All-Rounders: A Bilal (C), N Ahmadzai, R Shigiwal, Z Goraya

Bowlers: S Muhammad, S Zadran, Z Mohamad

VIA vs SAL Probable Playing XIs

Vienna Afghan CC: Sadiq Mohamad (WK), Ahmad Naveed, Aman Ahmadzai, Zain Mohamad, Sahel Zadran, Khybar Malyar, Mohib Shenwari, Zabi Ibrahim, Noor Ahmadzai, Aziz Khaksar, Razmal Shigiwal.

Salzburg CC: Abrar Bilal (WK), Rizwan Javeed, Mubashar Syed, Gondal Naveed, Zahid Khan, Nadeem Akhter, Saad Cheema, Zeeshan Goraya, Abdul Rouf, Abbas Ahmadzai, Shahbaz Muhammad.

VIA vs SAL Squads

Vienna Afghan CC: Sadiq Mohamad, Atiq Wahidi, Ahmad Naveed, Mohib Shenwari, Khybar Malyar, Zabi Ibrahim, Mumtaz Tanha, Aziz Khatak, Aman Ahmadzai, Noor Ahmadzai, Razmal Shigiwal, Aziz Khaksar, Sahel Zadran, Zain Mohamad, Ishak Safi, Baseer Khan.

Salzburg CC: Liaqat Muhammad, Abrar Bilal, Rahmanullah Pachayan, Mirza Ahsan, Rizwan Javeed, Klair Kailash, Abdul Rouf, Mubashar Syed, Zeeshan Goraya, Zahid Khan, Aqib Iqbal, Imran Asif, Gondal Naveed, Abbas Ahmadzai, Shahbaz Muhammad, Nadeem Akhter, Saad Cheema.

