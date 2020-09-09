Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Virtus Bologna vs Basket Cremona Dream11 Team Prediction Italian Basketball Cup 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Starting 5s For Today's Match VIB vs BCR at PalaDozza Sports Complex: In an exciting Italian Basketball Cup 2020 match on Wednesday evening, Virtus Bologna will take on Basket Cremona in Basketball Cup at the PalaDozza Sports Complex on September 9. Here's our VIB vs BCR Dream11 prediction, VIB vs BCR Dream11 Starting 5s. Bologna have been in fine form during the Supercup, having won three of their four games so far and are atop the Girone B standings. In their previous match against Cremona, they romped to 87-66 win. The visitors – Basket Cremona have struggled this season, having won just one of their four games so far. Cremona find themselves on the bottom of the Girone B standings and will look to avenge their defeat from when the two sides last met in August.

Time: The Italian Basketball Cup match between Virtus Bologna vs Basket Cremona will kick-off at 11 PM IST – September 9 in India.

Venue: PalaDozza Sports Complex.

My Dream11 Team

Point Guard: Topias Palmi, Fabio Mian (C)

Shooting Guard: David Reginald Cournooh, Stefan Markovic

Shooting Forward: T.J. Williams (VC)

Power Forward: Stefan Nikolic

Center: Julian Gamble, Marcus Lee

VIB vs BCR Starting 5s

Virtus Bologna –

Milos Teodosic (PG)

Stefan Markovic (SG)

Abass Awudu Abass (SF)

Stefan Nikolic (PF)

Julian Gamble (C)

Basket Cremona –

Topias Palmi (PG)

David Reginald Cournooh (SG)

T.J. Williams (SF)

Jarvis Williams (PF)

Marcus Lee (C)

VIB vs BCR Squads

Virtus Bologna (VIB): Milos Teodosic, Alessandro Pajola, Lorenzo Deri, Stefan Markovic, Josh Adams, Abass Awudu Abass, Kyle Weems, Amar Alibegovic, Giampolo Ricci, Stefan Nikolic, Julian Gamble, Vince Hunter, Amedeo Tessitori.

Basket Cremona (BCR): Fabio Mian, Filippo Gallo, Topias Palmi, Alessandro Ariazzi, David Reginald Cournooh, Federico Maria Ferrari, Filippo Marchetti, T.J. Williams, David Reginald Cournooh, Lazar Trunic, Alessandro Feraboli, Jarvis Williams, Daulton Hommes, Andrea Donda, Marcus Lee.

