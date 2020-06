Dream11 Team Hints

VIB vs PSV ECS T10 League Stockholm 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Vinohrady Biancos vs Prague Spartans Vanguards Week 2 at Velvary Cricket Ground at 5:30 PM IST Saturday June 20:

Seven Swedish teams will take part in the European Cricket T10 Series (Stokcholm) that gets underway from June 15 and continue till June 19 when the knockouts and the final will be played. The seven teams included Alby Zalmi CC, Indiska CC, Kista CC, Pakistanska Föreningen, Sigtuna CC, Stockholm CC and Stockholm Mumbai Indians.

It is part of a triple header of European Cricket Series events in Sweden which gets underway from June 15.

Toss: The toss between Vinohrady Biancos vs Prague Spartans Vanguards will take place at 5:00 PM (IST).

Time: 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Velvary Cricket Ground



My Dream11 Team

T Haslam, V Hasa, P Bhalodiya, A Sirisena, J Corness, S Sengupta, M Londesborough, T Moyo, B Soucek, N Tyagi, A reddy-Somireddy

Squads

Vinohrady Blancos (VIB): Toby Haslam, Karel Ziegler, Vojtech Hasa, Alex Sirisena, Siddharth Sharma, Vatsal Kansara, Ashish Matta, John Corness, Michael Londesborough, Frederick Heydenrych, Lukas Fencl, Kapil- Kumar, Trinity Moyo, Lakshay Sharma, Nirmal -Kumar, Benjamin Boulton-Smith, Edward Entwistle, Benjamin Soucek

Prague Spartans Vanguards (PSV): Vineet Mahajan, Ghanshyam Kumar, Parth Bhalodiya, Karthik Ekambaram, Farooq Abdullah-Shaik, Santhosh Reddy-Bemmireddy, Satyajit Sengupta, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Prasannaa Ganesan, Shobhit Bhatia, Neeraj Tyagi, Ashokkumar reddy-Somireddy, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Suhaib Wani

