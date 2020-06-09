Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Gil Vicente FC vs Famalicao FC Dream11 Team Prediction Portuguese League 2020 – Football Tips For Today’s Match VIC vs FAM at Estadio Cidade de Barcelos: After Belarus Premier League, Bundesliga and Austrian League, it’s time for Portugal fans to enjoy some live footballing action as the Primeira Liga gets underway. In the Portuguese League 2020 match, Gil Vicente FC will take on Famalicao FC at the Estadio Cidade de Barcelos on Tuesday late night (June 10 for Indian viewers). The Portuguese Primeira Liga match will be will kick-off time of 1:30 am IST. Gil Vicente are currently eighth in the league standings while Famalicao are fifth on the league standings. Gil Vicente have had a topsy-turvy season so far and have struggled for consistency. They have managed only seven wins, nine draws, and nine losses in 25 games. They are coming to this game off a 1-0 loss to Portimonense. Also Read - SAAR vs LEV Dream11 Team Prediction DFB Pokal 2020: Captain, Vice-captain And Football Tips For Saarbrucken FC vs Bayer Leverkusen Today's Match at Hermann-Neuberger Stadium 12.15AM IST

With an eye on the top-4, Famalicao, on the other hand, have managed 11 wins, seven losses, and seven draws in 25 games this season. They are only three points away from the top-4. They also defeated mighty Porto 2-1 in the last game. The live TV or online broadcast of the Portuguese League 2020 football game will not be available in India. Also Read - AUS vs ALT Dream11 Team Prediction Austrian League 2020: Captain, Vice-captain And Football Tips For Austria Wien vs Rheindorf Altach Today's Match at Generali Arena, Vienna 12AM IST June 10

Kick-Off Time: The Portuguese League 2020 match between Gil Vicente FC and Famalicao FC will start at 1.30 AM IST. Also Read - POL vs ADM Dream11 Team Prediction Austrian League 2020: Captain, Vice-captain And Football Tips For St Polten FC vs Admira Wacker Today's Match at NV Arena, St. Polten 10PM IST

Venue: Estadio Cidade de Barcelos

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: D Cesar

Defenders: H Custodia, K Anzai, R Fernandes, J Afonso

Midfielders: A Boa-Morte. D Gomes, Y Baraye

Forwards: B Tabata (C), J Martinez, S Lima (VC)

VIC vs FAM Probable Playing XIs

Gil Vicente FC: D Cesar (GK); H Gomes, A Pinto, R Fernandes, Y Nogueira; B Kraev, C Goncalves, W Soares, Y Baraye; H Vieira, Z Naidji.

Famalicao FC: R Defendi (GK); F Konate, A Centelles, I Pinto, J Lionn, P Goncalves, G Rodrigues, U Racic, W Silva, A Silva, F Martins.

VIC vs FAM SQUADS

Gil Vicente FC: Bruno, Brian Araújo, Dênis, Alex Pinto, Rodrigao, Hugo Vieira, Arthur Henrique, Fernando Fonseca, Edwin Banguera, Ruben Fernandes, Ygor Nogueira, Henrique Gomes, Ruben Ribeiro, João Afonso, Lourency, Claude Goncalves, Carvalho, Bozhidar Kraev, Yves Baraye, Samuel Lino, Ahmed Isaiah, William, Zakaria Naidji, Silva Wellington, Sandro Lima.

Famalicao FC: Rafael Defendi, Vana, Gabriel Eugénio Souza, Ivo Pinto, Lionn, Fode Konate, Riccieli, Nehuén Pérez, Roderick Miranda, Ibrahim Cisse, Álex Centelles, Patrick, Guga, Lawrence Ofori, Ruben Lameiras, Gustavo Assunção, Antonio Martínez, Pedro Goncalves, Silva Anderson, Racine Coly, Jorge Moreira Pereira, Luka Oliveira, Joao Caiado, Uros Racic, Walterson, Nicolás Schiappacase, Fábio Martins, Diogo Gonçalves, João Neto, Ruben Del Campo.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ FAM Dream11 Team/ VIC Dream11 Team/ Famalicao FC Dream11 Team/ Gil Vicente FC Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.