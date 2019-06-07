Apart from cricket, Badminton is easily the second-best sport in the country which has caught the attention of the masses. The likes of Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth are nothing less than stars who have taken the sport to the next level with their incredible achievements around the world. On Friday, honourable Vice-President – M Venkaiah Naidu shared a post on the official Twitter handle of his badminton session at the Dr. MCR HRD Institute of Telangana, Hyderabad.

Terming it as a great leisure activity for all age groups, Mr. Naidu counted the positives of playing Badminton and including it in your regular routine. He also added that the sport is a great workout for ‘physical and mental health’. He shared a few snapshots from his badminton session, captioning it “Playing Badminton at the Dr. MCR HRD Institute of Telangana, in Hyderabad today. Playing Badminton is relatively inexpensive and is a great leisure activity catering to all ages. It improves our physical and mental health”.

Playing Badminton at the Dr. MCR HRD Institute of Telangana, in Hyderabad today.

Playing Badminton is relatively inexpensive and is a great leisure activity catering to all ages. It improves our physical and mental health. #HealthCare #Sports pic.twitter.com/RgdRBNwOX8 — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) June 7, 2019



Favourite among the common people, Badminton is played as a casual outdoor activity in parks or on a beach; formal games are played on a rectangular indoor court.

Earlier, Mr. Naidu also stressed on the need for significant investments in research and development to enable the country to become owners of cutting-edge technology and one of the global industry leaders.

The country must also boost exports and soon be a net exporter of technology, he said addressing a one-day seminar on ‘New Paradigms in Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security’ here, according to an official release.

In the Badminton world, Olympic and world championship silver medallist PV Sindhu made a second-round exit from the Australian Open, suffering a straight-game loss in what turned out to be a dismal day for Indian shuttlers.

Sindhu was the last to fall, following the ouster of sixth-seeded compatriots Sameer Verma, B Sai Praneeth and the men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.