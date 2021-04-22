VID vs INV Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10-Vienna

Vienna Danube vs Indian Vienna Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10-Vienna- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's VID vs INV at Seebarn Cricket Ground: In match no. 13 of ECS T10-Vienna tournament, Vienna Danube will take on Indian Vienna at the Seebarn Cricket Ground on Thursday. The ECS T10-Vienna VID vs INV match will start at 12:30 PM IST – April 22. Vienna Danube are in the middle of a decent run in the ongoing ECS T10 Vienna campaign so far, winning two out of their four matches. They are currently occupying top spot in the standings. However, Danube lost their last game against Pakistan CC by nine wickets. Indian Vienna, on the other hand, have won one of their two matches and are currently sixth in the ECS T10 Vienna standings. Here is the ECS T10-Vienna Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and VID vs INV Dream11 Team Prediction, VID vs INV Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, VID vs INV Probable XIs ECS T10-Vienna, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Vienna Danube vs Indian Vienna, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10-Vienna.

TOSS: The ECS T10-Vienna toss between Vienna Danube and Indian Vienna will take place at 12 PM IST – April 22.

Time: 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground.

VID vs INV My Dream11 Team

Mehar Cheema (C), Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Adaikkalaraj Kumaran, Aziz Khatak, Klair Kailash, Kunal Joshi, Daud Zadran, Khyber Malyar (vc), Abdul Rahman, Kumud Jha, Obaidullah Omari.

VID vs INV Probable Playing XIs

Vienna Danube: Khyber Malyar (C), Adel Sherifullah, Abdul Rahman Miralikhel, Mohammad Safi, Zaid Miralikheil (wk), Aziz Khatak, Shaukat Saied, Abdul Rahman, Obaidullah Omari, Klair Kailash, Soleimankhel Habibullah.

Indian Vienna: Kumud Jha, Sunny Bains, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Pankaj Sharma, Adaikkalaraj Kumaran, Sumer Shergill, Mehar Cheema (wk), Kunal Joshi (C), Zaherullah Jabarkhel, Wasif Saluja, Daud Zadran.

VID vs INV Squads

Vienna Danube: Klair Kailash, Ruhullah Abdurahimzai, Aziz Khatak, Khyber Malyar (C), Adel Sherifullah, Abdul Rahman Miralikhel, Ahmed Zadran, Abdollah Ahmed, Imdad Mullah, Mohammad Safi, Zaid Miralikheil (WK), Shaukat Saied, Abdul Rahman, Noura Khan Rahimzai, Obaidullah Omari, Rabani Ahmadzai, Khan Raoof, Soleimankhel Habibullah, Khaybar Safi, Hasib Mir Alikhel, Assadrehman Naseri, Ehsanullah Marofkhel and Samali Shinwari.

Indian Vienna: Kunal Joshi (C), Sumer Shergill, Gursewak Sandhu, Mehar Cheema (WK), Kumud Jha, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Mani Singh, Sunny Bains, Ahmad Ghani, Daud Zadran, Adaikkalaraj Kumaran, Zaherullah Jabarkhel, Sumit Dhir, Amandeep Chhabra, Shahil Momin, Soumyadeep Banerjee, Pankaj Sharma, Raul Bedi and Wasif Saluja.

