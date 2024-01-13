Home

Sports

Vidarbha Left-Arm Spinner Aditya Sarwate Bowls Rare 53 Dots In Nine-Over Spell In Ranji Trophy

Vidarbha Left-Arm Spinner Aditya Sarwate Bowls Rare 53 Dots In Nine-Over Spell In Ranji Trophy

Aditya Sarwate’s finished with figures of 9-8-6-4, thus helping Vidarbha to bowl out Manipur for paltry 75 in first innings.

Aditya Sarwate was the start for Vidarbha against Manipur.

New Delhi: Vidarbha spinner Aditya Sarwate achieved a unique feat as the left-spinner bowled an astonishing 53 dot balls in his nine-over spell against Manipur in their ongoing Ranji Trophy Round 2 encounter at the ADSA Railways Cricket Ground in Vallabh Vidyanagar. Out of possible 54 balls, Sarwate was hit for runs in only one ball which went for a six which was hit by Bikash Singh. During his nine overs, Sarwate bowled eight maiden overs, a feat in itself in Indian domestic cricket.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.