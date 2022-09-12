Dubai: It was a day to remember for Sri Lanka as they beat Pakistan by 23 runs to clinch Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday at the Dubai International stadium. Bhanuka Rajapakse with 71 off 45 balls was the star of the show for the Lankans. But what stole the show was Afghanistan fans who celebrated Pakistan’s loss. This should not come as a surprise because it was the same Babar Azam-led side that knocked out Afghanistan. The celebrations were ecstatic as fans took to the streets of the capital city of Kabul – late in the night after the game got over.Also Read - Virat Kohli's Beautiful Pakistan Girl Fan Heartbroken After Sri Lanka Win Asia Cup 2022; Watch VIRAL Video

Here is the video that is now going viral after it surfaced on social space:

Afghans across the world celebrate the well-deserved #AsiaCupCricket Championship victory by the great team of Sri Lanka @OfficialSLC. This is just one scene in Khost. Diversity, democracy and pluralism, and sports against intolerance and terrorism underpin the 🇦🇫🇱🇰 friendship. pic.twitter.com/2G8hg9GsSd — Ambassador M. Ashraf Haidari (@MAshrafHaidari) September 11, 2022

Also Read - Asia Cup 2022 Final: Sri Lanka Show Incredible Resilience, Send Pakistan Packing To Claim Crown

“It was not easy out there. Pakistan was bowling well. When Wanindu came in, we got a plan. We wanted to be positive all through. When Iftikhar was bowling, Wanindu said that he would attack him. But thankfully both of us went hard. I had to change my game because Pakistanis were on top. We wanted to spend some time in the crease and that helped in getting 170,” said Rajapaksa at the post-match presentation where he was named the man of the match.

The Lankan victory is also special because they did not start out as outright favourites with teams like India and Pakistan in the toirnament.