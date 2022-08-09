Birmingham: After emerging second-best in 2017, 2020 and then 2022 – the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian Women’s cricket team had expectations riding on them even before they landed in Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games. While cricket as a sport was making a comeback to the Games, T20 was making its debut and hence the feeling back home was Harman and Co. would go all the way. Well that did not happen as we lost closely-fought matches against familiar foes Australia. Not once, but we came second-best twice at Birmingham 2022.Also Read - Ajay Jadeja Makes Big Statement on Dinesh Karthik; Says He Can Have a Seat Beside Me as Commentator

So is it the pressure of a final that the eves are finding difficult to handle or is it purely skill? India.com posed this question to former India Women’s Cricket captain Anjum Chopra during a LIVE session on Tuesday. Also Read - CWG 2022: Hockey Captain Savita Punia Reveals What Helped Them After Heartbreaking Loss Against Australia

“It is skill-level first and foremost. I think mindset, you do not become a World champion sitting at home or by playing a lot of cricket. It is about the natural progression and you do not become World champion with one or two players. You need a team for that. I am not trying to defend as I am as hurt as anyone else by the performance of the team, specially in the final – losing the game by nine runs. The match lived up to its expectations as it went down to the wire. Once Harmanpreet and Pooja Vastrakar was out, I think we gave up the fight. Also Read - Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma to Lead Team India, First Match With Pakistan; Details in This Video

Anjum Chopra DECODES Team India’s Birmingham Heroics https://t.co/wDJwfzZ6Tm — India.com (@indiacom) August 9, 2022

Sounding optimistic as ever, Anjum reckoned the Women’s cricket team has progressed and the future looks bright.

“But again when I think of where we were in 2020 and where we are now – I think women’s cricket has progressed,” Anjum added.

A captain’s knock from Harmanpreet Kaur and some terrific bowling as well as fielding performance wasn’t enough for India to get the gold medal in 2022 Commonwealth Games at Edgbaston on Sunday. Harmanpreet made 65 off 43 balls and also shared a 96-run stand for third wicket with Jemimah Rodrigues.

But the inability of recovering from losing a flurry of wickets taken by Ashleigh Gardner and Megan Schutt meant India clinched the silver medal in their maiden outing in the multi-nation games, losing by nine runs, the exact same margin by which they had lost the 2017 ODI World Cup final to England at Lord’s.

As a result, Indian team was subjected to some of the harshest criticism on social media. From Sourav Ganguly to Mohammed Azharuddin, pointed out that it was a missed opportunity.