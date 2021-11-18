Rio de Janeiro: The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) has suspended Uruguayan referee Andres Cunha and video assistant Esteban Ostojich for “serious errors” in Argentina’s home World Cup qualifier against Brazil.Also Read - Hockey Men's Junior World Cup: Netherlands, France, Argentina Arrive in Bhubaneswar

The decision relates to an incident in which Argentina defender Nicolas Otamendi struck Brazil forward Raphinha with an elbow to the face during the first half of Tuesday's match in San Juan, which ended in a goalless draw.

The knock left Leeds United's Raphinha with a bloody wound in the mouth that required five stitches at halftime.

In a video released by CONMEBOL on Wednesday, Ostojich is heard telling Cunha that he considered the foul a “yellow-card offense.” Despite the recommendation, Cunha opted not to caution Otamendi, nor did he award a free-kick against the Benfica center back, reports Xinhua.

CONMEBOL have taken swift action to suspend the officials last night having reviewed the decision to allow Nicolás Otamendi go unpunished for his elbow on Raphinha..

“The performance of the chief referee, Andres Ismael Cunha Soca Vargas, and the

, Esteban Daniel Ostojich Vega … was technically analyzed by [the referees’ committee], which concluded that they committed serious and manifest errors in their duty,” read a CONMEBOL statement.

It said that Otamendi had “put at risk the physical integrity” of the Leeds United player, adding that both match officials were suspended “indefinitely.”

The Brazilian Football Confederation said on Wednesday night that it would send an official complaint to FIFA and request that Otamendi be banned.

Brazil manager Tite told reporters after the match it was “inconceivable” that the referee chose not to take action after consulting the video assistant.

The much-awaited match ended in a draw which means Argentina can’t get that direct World Cup ticket – they will now have to wait. Lionel Messi’s Argentina took on Brazil in a World Cup qualifier game hoping to end Brazil’s 13-match unbeaten streak. It was heartbreak for fans who wanted to see PSG stars Messi and Neymar up against each other. That did not happen as Neymar did not play due to an injury.

Both teams looked to make early inroads in the first half, but that did not happen. Angel Di Maria made an impressive run in the first half as he came close to breaking the deadlock but that did not happen. In the second half, both sides looked to play safe and rely on their backline.

In the dying moments of the match, Vinicius emerged by missing a golden chance to score during a counter-attack but his shot went straight to Martinez’s hands. Moments after that, Alisson denies Argentina’s shot to the far post.

The game was played with high intensity and that is something that is expected when the two footballing giants meet. There were seven yellow cards in total, surprisingly – no player was red-carded.

