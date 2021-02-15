Arjun Tendulkar has made a big statement ahead of the IPL auction 2021 which is scheduled to take place on February 18 in Chennai. Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun – who is known to be a bowler – showed his prowess with the bat as he smashed a match-winning 77 off 31 balls in the 73rd Police Shield tournament on Sunday. His innings was laced with eight sixes and five fours. Also Read - Ahead of IPL Auction, Arjun Tendulkar Blasts 31-Ball 77 And Takes 3/41 in Police Shield Cricket Tournament

Five of his sixes came in a single over, bowled by offspinner Hashir Dafedar as MIG posted a mammoth 385/7 in 45 overs.

The left-handed batsman hit all the sixes from the middle of the bat and they came off beautifully. In the same match, he showed his utility with his preferred skill as well as he picked up three wickets for 41 runs.

Arjun’s all-round show ensured MIG Cricket Club defeated Islam Gymkhana in a second round Group A match by a massive 194-run margin.

The youngster has registered in the IPL auction for the first-time ever and he certainly has improved his chances of getting picked.

Speculations are rife that Mumbai Indians would get the youngster onboard, but again nothing can be confirmed as things change quickly during the auction due to the massive pressure riding on the shoulders of the owners.

In the past, he bowled to top India cricketers during net session and has also turned out for an India U-19 team during their Sri Lanka tour in 2018.

Meanwhile, a total of 292 players will go under the hammer at the IPL mini auction, competing for just 61 slots.

1114 cricketers had registered for the auction before the list was pruned. The highest bracket is of INR 2 crore in which there are just two Indians – Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav.

With a base price of Rs 20 lakh, who will not want to get the next Tendulkar?