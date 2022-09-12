Dubai: Thanks to the internet and social media growth, fans have become more involved in the game and are now becoming instantly popular. During the recently concluded Asia Cup as well, many moments that do not involve the game at all are making news. A beautiful Pakistan fangirl’s reaction during Sri Lanka versus Pakistan Asia Cup final on Sunday has gone viral. The identity of the girl is not known. In the seven-second clip, her face turns towards the camera and it happens in slow-motion. Her expression suggests that her heart has sunk.Also Read - Virat Kohli's Beautiful Pakistan Girl Fan Heartbroken After Sri Lanka Win Asia Cup 2022; Watch VIRAL Video

Here is the video that is now going viral: Also Read - Babar Azam's Famous 'This Too Shall Pass' Message For Virat Kohli Trends After Sri Lanka Beat Pakistan in Asia Cup Final | VIRAL TWEETS

Also Read - VIDEO: Afghanistan Fans Celebrate After Sri Lanka Beat Pakistan in Asia Cup Final | WATCH

Meanwhile, Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s heroics with the bat helped Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 23 runs in the summit clash of the Asia Cup 2022. It was a victory that was just not about cricket but way beyond that with much deeper historical and political importance.

It was one for posterity as SL first raised themselves from the dungeons to reach 170 for 6 from a hopeless 58 for 5 because of Rajapaksa’s 45-ball-71, easily one of the best knocks under pressure in T20s in recent times.

If that wasn’t enough, Pakistan, who were cruising along at 93 for 2, were finally bowled out Pakistan for 147 as pacer Pramod Madushan (4/34 in 4 overs) and leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (3/27 in 4 overs) ensured that the few thousands of Sri Lankan fans out cheered the 20,000 odd Pakistan fans.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 170/6 in 20 overs (Bhanuka Rajapaksa 71 not out, Wanindu Hasaranga 36; Haris Rauf 3/29) beat Pakistan 147 all out in 20 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 55, Iftikhar Ahmed 32; Pramod Madushan 4/34, Wanindu Hasaranga 3/27) by 23 overs