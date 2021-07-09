New Delhi: Bangladesh tailender Taskin Ahmed and Zimbabwe lanky fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani were involved in a heated head-to-helmet confrontation on the second day of the Test match at Harare Sports Club on Thursday. Blessing bowled a short-pitched ball to Taskin Ahmed and the left-handed batsman made some sort of a breakdance move.Also Read - This Could be my Last Game: Deep Dasgupta Recalls Incident When Sourav Ganguly Shocked Him

Blessing was not impressed with the same and both of them were seen involved in a heated argument. Meanwhile, Taskin Ahmed was able to deliver the goods with the bat for Bangladesh as he scored 75 runs off 134 with the help of 11 fours.

The southpaw added 191 runs with Mahmudullah for the 10th wicket. Mahmudullah remained unbeaten on 150 runs as the visitors were able to post a par score of 468 runs in the first innings after Mominul Haque won the toss and decided to bat first.

Here is the video:

Ahmed later revealed that Blessing was trying to upset him with his slang and disclosed what led to the altercation between the two players.

“The Zimbabwean pacers were bowling very good deliveries to me … they bowled bouncers, trying to get me out, and I was being able to handle them alright. Not being successful at it, they had used slangs to me, but I revolted when it happened for the third time, and I told him (Muzarabani) that, ‘why are you uttering slangs at me? Try to do something with your bowling.’ So this is what happened on the field today, nothing else,” Taskin said. Ahmed gave credit to Bangladesh’s fielding coach Ryan Cook for pushing the tailenders to improve their batting. “Yes, we have a new batting coach (Ashwell Prince) in this series, but I haven’t quite worked with him. I had only chatted with him a little … it’s mostly our fielding coach Ryan Cook, who pushes bowlers and tailenders to practice batting. He had told me in the last series that I should buy some batting spikes for this series so that I can use them while batting. Normally the bowlers go to bat while putting on the bowling shoes, but this is for the first time that I had used batting shoes for batting. He was happy with my innings today, and he told me that I should consider myself as a batsman when I go out to bat, that’s why the batting spikes were needed. So, I would like to thank Ryan Cook for always inspiring me to practice batting.”

On the other hand, Blessing Muzarabani was the pick of the Zimbabwe bowlers as he returned with figures of 4-91. Zimbabwe was 114-1 at the end of day three.