Boxing champion Floyd Mayweather was seen fuming at Youtuber Jake Paul after the latter tried to steal his hat at a press event on Thursday in Florida. The retired boxer and influencer brothers Jake and Logan Paul were promoting a June 6 exhibition involving Mayweather and Logan, the older brother, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

It will not be an official boxing match and will not be included in both players' personal record. Despite this fact, mayhem was caused on Thursday as Mayweather was seen fuming in anger.

Mayweather wanted to have a go at Jake but he was stopped by his bodyguards. The legendary boxer was annoyed by Jake when Mayweather was giving an interview on stage with Logan Paul.

Jake untied Mayweather shoelaces when the boxer was near the end of the stage. Subsequently, as Mayweather was giving interviews to the media, Jake found a way to get close to the boxer and stole his hat. Jake taunted, Mayweather and said, “I have got your hat” before he tried to run away.

However, the 24-year-old YouTuber couldn’t go far away before he was grabbed by Mayweather. In fact, it is also reported that the Boxer was able to land a couple of punches on Jake and also left him with a black eye.

As the fight worked its way backstage in the venue, Mayweather could be heard saying: “I’ll kill that motherf—er” over and over again.

Here is the video of Floyd Mayweather threatening Jake Paul:

Jake was then hidden in the bathroom by his team. He then tweeted: “Word on the street already is that Floyd is sending goons after me to try and kill me or hurt me. “If I die … I died for the hat.”

Meanwhile, Mayweather retired from Boxing back in 2017 and had a 50-0 record and he is regarded as one of the greats of the game and also one of the richest sportsmen of the current generation.