Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the fittest footballer on the planet, if not the fittest. And there is a reason behind it. The 36-year-old follows an extremely disciplined routine and a healthy diet. That is what makes him cut apart from the rest. On the eve of Portugal's EURO 2020 tournament opener against Hungary, Ronaldo at the press conference stumped on and all.

He walked into the presser and then he saw a couple of Coca-Cola bottles in front of him on the table. On noticing it, Ronaldo seemed annoyed as he then removed the bottles himself and picked up a bottle of water and showed it to the reporters present there, and urged fans to drink water instead of Coca-Cola.

Here is the video of the presser that is now going viral:

😂👍 Cristiano Ronaldo te recomienda beber aguapic.twitter.com/We0ozFpBqi — Carrusel Deportivo (@carrusel) June 14, 2021

Meanwhile, the Ronaldo-led side would like to get their campaign off to a winning start on Tuesday. They have a strong frontline featuring Ronaldo, Fernando Santos, Andre Silva, and Diogo Jota.

“The team is prepared, it’s a difficult game against a team that are playing at home in front of a full stadium. But the most important thing for us is to be ourselves, stay concentrated, focused, play with a positive spirit and everything will be fine,” said Ronaldo.

“If I score tomorrow I will be happy because it is a sign that we are closer to winning. The most important thing is to win, the records come later,” added a selfless Ronaldo.

Fans can stream Portugal vs Hungary clash on the SonyLIV app. Eyes would be on Ronaldo to see the kind of form he is in. He finished the Serie A season as the top scorer hence he would still be the main player on the pitch.