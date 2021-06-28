New Delhi: Cristiano Ronaldo seemed to be heartbroken after Portugal was knocked out of EURO 2020 by Belgium on Sunday night at Sevilla. It was a Thorgan Hazard goal in the 42nd-minute that made the difference. Ronaldo, who is 36, maybe playing his last EURO 2020 and hence the loss hurt Ronaldo even more. After the final whistle was blown, Ronaldo threw his armband on the pitch and looked gutted. Also Read - Match Highlights Belgium vs Portugal Updates Euro 2020: Thorgan Hazard's Goal Knocks Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal Out From Tournament

It is a heartbreaking moment for all Ronaldo fans across the globe. Even while heading to the dressing room, Ronaldo was spotted kicking his armband in disgust.

Nahhh mannn, Possibly the last every time we see Ronaldo at the EUROS😢😢😢 pic.twitter.com/1aPQVOLr0F — Dhruvzzz (@dhruvzz8) June 27, 2021

During the EURO as well, Ronaldo was in sublime scoring form and was expected to become the leading international goal-scorer of all time. He needed merely one goal to go past Ali Daei, but that will have to wait.

In a heartwarming gesture, Romelu Lukaku was seen consoling Ronaldo after Portugal’s loss. The moment is already being loved by fans.

Lukaku: You are the goat and the best in history ,The Euro lost you Cristiano Ronaldo: I know#BELPOR #Por pic.twitter.com/h3eHRDnIEs — Eng Mourinho (@EngMourinho) June 27, 2021

Earlier, Ronaldo courted controversy when he removed Coca-Cola bottles during a pre-match presser ahead of the Hungary game. After removing the Coke bottles, he advised fans to have water and not the aerated drink. It is reported that following Ronaldo’s move, the beverage company incurred huge losses.

Meanwhile, Belgium will now take on Italy in the quarter-final and that is expected to be a humdinger.