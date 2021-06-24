New Delhi: Two legends – Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema – on Wednesday night gave a glimpse of why football is popularly called the beautiful game. Former teammates at Real Madrid – Ronaldo and Benzema – faced off against each other, at the Puskas Arena in Budapest for their national team. Also Read - ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan Signs Finland's EURO 2020 Midfielder Joni Kauko

During the high-octane clash, the two superstars flaunted their bromance as they swapped jerseys while the players of both teams were getting inside the tunnel.

As expected, the moment when the two flaunt their bromance is winning the social space. Here is the video that is going viral:

I love this!!! Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema swapping shirts during halftime 🤍 pic.twitter.com/9juBP4riyN — Kipper 🇪🇸🇪🇸 (@TheFTManager) June 23, 2021

The big EURO 2020 clash between Portugal and France ended in a 2-2 draw and the surprising bit was that both Ronaldo and Benzema were the only goal scorers in the game as they scored a brace.

In the past, the two have been part of innumerable wins at Real Madrid and hence this video should be a treat.

During the game, the two players were also spotted smiling at each other just before kick-off, just goes to show the love and respect they have for one another.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema smiling at each other before KO.pic.twitter.com/R8EGtS0kLa — Deji Faremi (@deejayfaremi) June 23, 2021

It so happened that Ronaldo was also seen congratulating Benzema for scoring an international goal after 2,805 days. It was a goal Benzema scored from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time.

So much Ronaldo and Benzema content today 🤍 pic.twitter.com/P0Ot1slCtr — The Bird Keeper 🐣 (@TheBirdKeeper_) June 23, 2021

Meanwhile, Portugal with a draw has made it to the Round of 16 where they will face a formidable Belgium side. France, on the other hand, will play Switzerland in their next game.