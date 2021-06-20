New Delhi: Cristiano Ronaldo and Toni Kroos went head to head when Portugal locked horns with Germany in a Group B, EURO 2020 fixture on Saturday. It was the much-awaited clash as the two superstars would face off. Kroos and Ronaldo had four glorious seasons together at the Bernabeu and it was a treat for fans to see them. The German was a part of many of Ronaldo’s 450 goals for Real Madrid. Also Read - VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo's Counter-Attacking Goal During Portugal vs Germany EURO 2020 Clash

After the match, the two legends hugged each other, spoke for a while, and looked emotional – that was good enough for their massive fanbase. Also Read - Match Highlights POR vs GER Updates Euro 2020: Germany Thrash Defending Champions Portugal 4-2

Here is the lovely moment between the two players after the completion of the game: Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo's No-Look Pass During Portugal vs Germany EURO 2020 Game is Surreal | WATCH

Cristiano Ronaldo with Toni Kroos, miss them two together.

pic.twitter.com/4NtbR19nvz — TC. (@totalcristiano) June 19, 2021

Meanwhile, Ronaldo broke the deadlock in the much-anticipated clash in the 15th-minute when he tapped in the ball in a counter-attacking move by the Portuguese to help them take the lead.

But their happiness did not last long as the German levelled the score in the 35th-minute, thanks to an own goal by Ruben Dias.

Germany picks up their first win in the tournament and this could prove decisive for them eventually. Portugal, after getting their campaign off to a winning start has not been able to hold on to the momentum.

the 36-year-old has been courting controversies off-late for his activities off the field. During the presser ahead of Portugal’s opener against Hungary, Ronaldo removed Coca-Cola bottles that were kept in front of him and had water. Ronaldo also advised others to have water instead of Coke. Following Ronaldo’s act, the beverage giants incurred huge losses.

It also became a trend where some backed Ronaldo while some mocked him during press conferences. In the past, Ronaldo had revealed how he often scolds his son for having Coke.