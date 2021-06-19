New Delhi: It took Cristiano Ronaldo merely 15 minutes to break the deadlock against Germany to break the deadlock in a Group F EURO 2020 match on Saturday. It was all about the striker’s awareness that saw Ronaldo score the opening goal. Ronaldo was at the right place at the right time. All he had to do was tap in the ball to give Portugal the lead. Also Read - Portugal vs Germany Live Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: Kai Havertz Scores Equalizer After Cristiano Ronaldo's Strike

It was a stunning counter-attacking move from Portugal as they took full advantage of fewer players in the German box to get the lead.

Here is how Ronaldo added to his tally of EURO goals:

Ronaldo has been in top form recently, he scored a brace against Hungary in Portugal’s tournament opener. He now has three goals already in the tournament.