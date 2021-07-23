New Delhi: Cristiano Ronaldo has a massive fanbase across the world as he is easily one of the most popular footballers in the world, if not the most popular. Fans die to get a glimpse of the Portuguese icon. The Juventus star recently won hearts with his gesture towards an airport staff.Also Read - Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Manchester United Star Mason Greenwood Joins GOAT Debate

While entering the airport, Ronaldo was asked by staff to give her an autograph. Ronaldo obliged and did the needful, the airport staff was elated and flaunted the autograph Juventus icon gave her. Also Read - Lionel Messi Edges Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram Record With Copa America Post With 19.9 Mn Likes

Here is the video that has gone viral: Also Read - UEFA Champions League 2023 Final to be Hosted in Istanbul

‘Mister Ronaldo, can I please see your passport… And your autograph, please!’ ✈️✍️ 🎥 @realmadrid pic.twitter.com/jcHNYWfGFl — 433 (@433) July 22, 2021

Meanwhile, Ronaldo, who is on a holiday after the EURO 2020, has given no signs that he is leaving Juventus as there has been much speculation over his future at Turin.

“Cristiano is on holiday. We have no signal from his entourage that he wants to leave. We’re waiting for him and he will return around July 25 as scheduled,” team director Pavel Nedved said at the unveiling of the calendar for the 2021-2022 season.

The Turin-based club start next season at Udinese with Massimilano Allegri fired up as he returns as coach two years after being sacked despite winning five consecutive league titles with the Turin club.

“There was a certain routine with (Allegri) for five years,” said Nedved. “Then he went for two years to take a little holiday but now he’s back with great motivation.”