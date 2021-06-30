England defeated Germany in the Round of 16 stage of EURO 2020 to book a Quarter-Final date with Ukraine in Glasgow in the coming week. Second-half goals from Man City winger Raheem Sterling and Spurs striker Harry Kane was enough to take the Three Lions through to the next stage of the competition. The last time England were in the quarter-finals was back in EURO 2012, where they went to lose to eventual finalists Italy on penalties. Also Read - Lionel Messi Barcelona Contract Live Updates: Messi to Become Free Agent Shortly

England Cricket Team posted a video on their official twitter account of their team rejoicing and celebrating the historic victory. Moeen ali, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow is seen in the video rejoicing their hearts out after a historic win over the mighty Germans.

England Football Team is currently the only team in the tournament, who are yet to concede a goal.

On the other hand, the England Cricket team were no less than the Football team, as they convincingly defeated the Sri Lankans by 5 wickets in the First ODI on Tuesday, following their winning momentum from the T20 Series against the Islanders.