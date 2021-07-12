London: Harry Kane and Co were extremely disappointed after their loss to Italy in EURO 2020 final at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday. While some of the players were in tears, some English players decided not to wear their silver medals. The act has not gone down well with the fans, who are now criticising them. The English players should not have done that feel fans who have now reacted.Also Read - VIDEO: Leonardo Bonucci Reacts After Italy Win EURO 2020, Says 'It's Coming to Rome'
Meanwhile, the English fans also could not take the loss and they resorted to violence outside the Wembley Stadium. The home side took the lead in the second minute of the match thanks to a Luke Shaw strike. Leonardo Bonucci found the equaliser in the 67th-minute and that ensured the game went into the penalties. Italy won the shootout 3-2 to win EURO 2020.