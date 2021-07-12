London: Harry Kane and Co were extremely disappointed after their loss to Italy in EURO 2020 final at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday. While some of the players were in tears, some English players decided not to wear their silver medals. The act has not gone down well with the fans, who are now criticising them. The English players should not have done that feel fans who have now reacted.Also Read - VIDEO: Leonardo Bonucci Reacts After Italy Win EURO 2020, Says 'It's Coming to Rome'

What is it with the @England players removing their runners up medals!? How disrespectful!

Be an example to youngsters and show some humility! #Euro2020Final pic.twitter.com/RO0wOzOGyN — Niall Williams 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@welshrower) July 11, 2021

Here are some of the reactions:

The number of England players taking off their medals as soon as they get them makes a mockery of presenting them in the first place. Not criticising the players. I get it. Maybe just give em the medals in a less public way? — GavinGrace (@GavinGrace) July 11, 2021

Quite impressive how quickly most of our @England players ripped their runners up medals off. Shows how much it hurts. Use that pain to bounce back, bigger and better. Bring on the World cup. #Eng — Keith A (@ncfckeith) July 11, 2021

I don’t understand football, but I felt very uncomfortable that each and almost everyone of England’s players removed their silver medals the moment they were presented with them. Was that just me? Is there a valid reason, or is it just bad sportsmanship? #Euro2020Final — Tim Gidley Wright (@GidleyTim) July 11, 2021

Meanwhile, the English fans also could not take the loss and they resorted to violence outside the Wembley Stadium. The home side took the lead in the second minute of the match thanks to a Luke Shaw strike. Leonardo Bonucci found the equaliser in the 67th-minute and that ensured the game went into the penalties. Italy won the shootout 3-2 to win EURO 2020.