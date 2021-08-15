London: This too happened on a Saturday afternoon at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground during the second Test between India and England. An English fan, named Jarvo, intruded on the ground during the drinks break wearing the Indian jersey. The number on his jersey was 69. Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj could not control their laughter from realising what was happening. The fan was soon escorted off the ground by security.Also Read - Mohammed Siraj REVEALS Reason Behind His 'Finger on Lips' Celebration

"Some random chap in whites had made his way into the middle with the Indian players, and he stood there as if he was about to take part in the Test match."#INDvENG #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/4pJClqv8zw — Gus Bruno (@gusbruno7) August 15, 2021

Meanwhile, England captain Joe Root continued his dream run with an artistic 22nd hundred to ensure a morale-boosting first-innings lead as the second Test against India is poised for an interesting finish in the next couple of days.

Root (180 not out), who scored his second successive hundred of this series, took England from a position of weakness to strength with the first innings total of 391 after India scored 364 in their first essay.

En route his 321-ball knock, Root became the first England captain to hit five hundreds in a season and also complete a personal milestone of 9000 Test runs while clinically annihilating the Indian attack which has till now failed to crack the ‘Root Code’.

If these records were not enough, he is also now the first English captain with six 150 plus scores, a testimony to his knack of hitting ‘Daddy Hundreds’.

His sequence of scores now reads 64, 109, 180* in this series. What makes him more special is the fact that he had made an attack, which otherwise gave a decent account of themselves, look pedestrian with his counter-punches that included 18 boundaries.

Mohammed Siraj (30-7-94-4) had the most number of wickets but bowled too many boundary balls in that first session along with Mohammed Shami (26-3-94-2), who would like to forget this innings in a hurry.