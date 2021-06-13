It is a gesture that a world will remember for ages, reckoned one Twitter user on Saturday during a EURO 2020 game between Denmark and Finland. The gesture surely deserves much respect. With the world reeling under the pandemic threat, this gesture from Finland fans during the football game will surely give hope to the world. Denmark’s Christian Eriksen all of a sudden, unchallenged collapsed on the pitch, while his own teammates looked in shock. Also Read - EURO 2020: Heroes Who Reacted Immediately to Save Christian Eriksen From The Jaws of Death

He was soon taken off the pitch as he was receiving medical attention. The fans at the stadium in Copenhagen won hearts with their gesture where they gave their flags to protect the privacy of the Danish footballer from the cameras. Also Read - EURO 2020: Christian Eriksen Stable, UEFA Thank Both Teams for Exemplary Attitude

Here is what exactly transpired: Also Read - EURO 2020: Christian Eriksen Collapses Midway to The Game vs Finland, Match Postponed

Prayers for Christian Eriksen 🙏 Finland fans gave their flags after Christian Eriksen collapsed during the match 🇫🇮 Wishing him speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/LZ3hSn4Gka — Nigel D’Souza (@Nigel__DSouza) June 12, 2021

UEFA confirmed the suspension “due to a medical emergency” as Finland players and match officials left the pitch. The last image received seems to confirm that he is awake and breathing.

‘Following the medical emergency involving Denmark’s player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET. The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised,” UEFA tweeted.

Following the incident, the match between Denmark and Finland was suspended, now officially postponed. The game eventually resumed after an hour and 45 minutes when it was confirmed that Eriksen was stable. Finland won the game which was marred by the Eriksen episode 1-0. The goal was scored by Joel Pohjanpalo.