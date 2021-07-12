London: Most English players were in tears after the loss to Italy via penalties in the EURO 2020 final at Wembley on Sunday. Young Bukayo Saka seemed to be hurt the most as he had missed a penalty as well. The 19-year-old was crying and that is when he found manager Gareth Southgate walk up to him and console lend his shoulder. The moment is a heartwarming one and the video of it is being loved by fans.Also Read - VIDEO: English Players Slammed For Taking Off Their Silver Medal After Loss in EURO 2020 Final at Wembley vs Italy

Here is the video: Also Read - VIDEO: Leonardo Bonucci Reacts After Italy Win EURO 2020, Says 'It's Coming to Rome'

There is no place for racism in sport. Or anywhere for that matter. We stand with you Saka. You did the world proud.#SayNoToRacism #BlackLivesMatter #Euro2020Finalpic.twitter.com/6zuSPfXYS4 — Mzansi’s Rugby Academy (@MzansisRugby) July 12, 2021

Also Read - VIDEO: How Italian Fans Celebrated EURO 2020 Win in Rome

Some like former Manchester United captain Roy Keane reckoned that Southgate got it wrong by picking Saka over the more experienced Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish. Following the miss, Saka faced immense racism on social media. While the trolls were attacking the player over his skin colour, he also found support from some.

Not just Saka, but Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho also faced a backlash of similar nature on social media as English fans turned violent after the game attacking their Italian counterparts.

After the game, when Gareth Southgate was asked about Saka’s penalty miss, he said, “We have won together as a team and it is absolutely on all of us in terms of not being able to win the game tonight. In terms of the penalties, that is my call and totally rests with me.”