Kanpur: Legendary India cricketer Yuvraj Singh is currently playing in Road Safety World Series for the India Kings led by Sachin Tendulkar. After winning the first match at Green Park Stadium, Kanpur the players were seen in a rather fun mode. Yuvraj Singh stole the show as he was seen dancing and listening to old Hindi songs with Irfan Pathan and Suresh Raina, while cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was busy capturing them.

In the video, Yuvraj can be seen dancing on ‘Amma Dekh Tera Munda Bigda Jaye to Yamma Yamma’ while Raina and Irfan showed off their singing skills. Posting the video on Instagram, Yuvraj captioned it as, “Having fun with two legendary singers @IrfanPathan @ImRaina and of course the legend of legends.

Here is the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial)

The video was well-received by fans, with Irfan calling Yuvraj the ‘most expensive cheerleader’. “And we had the most expensive cheerleader in Yuvraj Singh. What a night”, he wrote.

A fan wrote, “U have not lost your charm, swagger and touch Yuvi. Good to see u shake a leg and much more with our boys. Hope to see u down the road in Bandra some time. Cheers.”

“Paaji you’re the greatest cricketer we have ever had”, another fan stated.

“Waah yuvi bro mst dance karte hai aap maza aagya bs next match mein 6 chauke marna plz”, another quipped.

One fan commented, “Absolutely Loved it , indeed It’s a blissful experience to watch many of my fav cricketer enjoying in one frame … which song @ImRaina & @IrfanPathan are singing?”

The cricketers are currently playing the second leg of Road Safety World Series. The tournament started on September 10 and is being hosted in Kanpur, Dehradun, Indore and Raipur. Led by Sachin Tendulkar, the India Legend team consists of the likes of Yuvraj, Irfan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Naman Ojha and Pragyan Ojha.