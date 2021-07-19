Tokyo: With less than a week to go for the start of the Olympics, the word ‘Anti-Sex’ bed has been doing the rounds. For those of you, who are still unaware of the term, it is a specially designed bed that would make one uncomfortable while getting intimate. The beds are made of cardboard and reports recently claimed that they are being used in the Games Village to avoid athletes from getting intimate during the pandemic.Also Read - Lenny D'Gama to be Lone Indian Technical Official at Tokyo Olympics Boxing Competition

But that is not the case and it is just a rumour, not entirely though. Yes, the beds are made of cardboard, but it is strong enough and will not break easily. An Irish gymnast, Rhys Mcclenaghan, who is in the Games Village shared a video where he demonstrated it. By doing it, he has debunked the myth. Also Read - From Atlanta to Tokyo, This Karnataka Institute Has Sent Seven Olympians

Here is the video of the athlete jumping up and down in the bed. Also Read - Archers Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das Have First Training Session in Tokyo

“Anti-sex” beds at the Olympics pic.twitter.com/2jnFm6mKcB — Rhys Mcclenaghan (@McClenaghanRhys) July 18, 2021

Condoms as Souvenirs

The Tokyo 2020 organizers had struck deals with four condom manufacturers to provide around 160,000 condoms for athletes at the village. But the athletes were also warned to not use the free condoms that would be given to them as per Olympic tradition.

Instead, they were told to bring them back home as souvenirs to raise awareness for HIV.

“The distribution of condoms is not for use at the athletes’ village, but to have athletes take them back to their home countries to raise awareness (of HIV and AIDS),” organizers had said.

According to reports, athletes will also not be allowed to buy alcohol and bring it into the village with them, while family are also banned from the site.