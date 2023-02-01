Home

Sports

VIDEO: Hanuma Vihari Bats Left-Handed With A Fractured Wrist In Ranji Trophy Quarterfinal vs Madhya Pradesh

VIDEO: Hanuma Vihari Bats Left-Handed With A Fractured Wrist In Ranji Trophy Quarterfinal vs Madhya Pradesh

A team official confirmed that Vihari had suffered a fracture on his left wrist and had been advised five to six weeks of rest.

VIDEO: Hanuma Vihari Bats Left-Handed With A Fractured Wrist In Ranji Trophy Quarterfinal vs Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi: Hamuna Vihari who got hurt after being struck by a bouncer from pacer Avesh Khan on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy Quarterfinals against Madhya Pradesh has walked out to bat on day 2 despite a fractured wrist and played left-handed.

A team official confirmed that Vihari had suffered a fracture on his left wrist and had been advised five to six weeks of rest. The official, however, added that he would bat if the team needed it.

Vihari came out with bat and resumed his innings during the morning session on Day 2 with the team’s total at 353 for nine wickets.

The video of Hanuma Vihari has gone Viral On Social Space and here is the video:

Hanuma Vihari one handed batting due to fracture his wrist.#HanumaVihari #INDvsAUSpic.twitter.com/t9hVDTRMmY — Drink Cricket 🏏 (@Abdullah__Neaz) February 1, 2023

Vihari added 10 runs to his total in 18 deliveries as Andhra saw the out the first session of Day 2 to end at 379/9. Lalith was playing on 22 off 48 deliveries.