Harbhajan, popularly known as Bhajji, has earlier done guest appearances in films. “Friendship” will be his first major role. The film deals with friendship, action, sports and emotions.

In the film, Bhajji, a mechanical engineering student along with friends in their first year, manages a clever escape from ragging by the seniors.

Slated to open later this year, the film will have a simultaneous release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

“Friendship” is directed by John Paul Raj and Sham Surya, produced by Kiran Reddy Mandadi, and co-produced by Ram Maddukuri.

