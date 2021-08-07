Tokyo: A billion Indians would tune into their Television sets to root for ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday in the Men’s Javelin final in Tokyo. While the whole of India is praying that Chopra wins India a Gold, women’s cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur took to Twitter and posted a video with a message. While wishing Chopra, she said technique and strength would hold the Indian in good stead in the final.Also Read - LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score Today, Day 16 Today Updates: Wrestler Bajrang Punia to Fight For Bronze; Neeraj Chopra Aims For Gold in Javelin Throw Final

I will be cheering for ace Indian Javelin thrower @neeraj____chopra ahead of his final at @Tokyo2020! 👍 👍 Join me & #Cheer4India! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/DkdTIbBcrk — Harmanpreet Kaur (@ImHarmanpreet) August 7, 2021

Save the best for the last, eagerly waiting for my personal favourite 🇮🇳#NeerajChopra #JavelinThrow #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/shLW8weJby — Ankita Sharma IPS (@ankidurg) August 7, 2021

Milkha Singh, who passed away in June, always wanted to see India win an #Athletics medal at #Olympics This evening #NeerajChopra will be gunning for a podium finish in javelin final. Chances? Much better than they were when he arrived in Tokyo with a few big guns already out. 🤞 — Rahul Rawat (@rawatrahul9) August 7, 2021

The 23-year-old threw a gigantic 86.65m to top everyone else and clinch a berth in the finals. With more than a billion expecting nothing short of gold from Chopra, he would have to get the better of his Pakistani opponent, Arshad Nadeem – who also is among the contenders. That would be one contest to watch out for.

When Will Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Finals be played? Date

Neeraj Chopra VS Arshad Nadeem Javelin Throw Finals Will be played on the 7th of August.

What Time Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Finals Begin? Time

Neeraj Chopra VS Arshad Nadeem Javelin Throw Finals Will begin at 4:30 PM IST.