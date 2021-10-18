Abu Dhabi: Ireland allrounder Curtis Campher became the third bowler in world cricket to have taken four wickets in four successive deliveries in T20Is against the Netherlands in their group A encounter in the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan and Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga were the other two bowlers to have achieved the same feat.Also Read - T20 World Cup: Mahmudullah Rues Missing 1 Big Over During Middle Stage in Shock Defeat vs Scotland

Campher dismissed Colin Ackermann, Ryan ten Doeschate and Scott Edwards to take a hattrick and went a step ahead by getting rid of Roelof van der Merwe in the very next ball to complete four dismissals in four balls. Also Read - T20WC 2021: Scotland Captain Kyle Coetzer Highlight Challenges Team Faced Before Bangladesh Match, Says Special Feeling To Beat Them

Campher also became the second player in the men’s T20 World Cup to have taken a hattrick after Brett Lee took one in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007.

Opting to bat first, the Netherlands got off to a terrible start, having lost Ben Cooper in the very first over of the match, courtesy of an awful call by Max ODowd. Ever since the run-out, the Dutch team kept losing wickets at regular intervals before being dismissed for 106 in their allotted 20 overs.

Max ODowd (51) was the top-scorer for the Netherlands while Campher was the pick of the bowlers for Ireland, returning with figures of 4 for 26 in his four overs. Mark Adair was also impressive with the ball in hand as he picked up three wickets, giving away only 9 runs in his 4 overs.

Campher’s previous best match figures were 3 for 19 in T20s before this performance.