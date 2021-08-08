Tokyo: It was one of their colleagues who had made the nation proud and hence the joy was evident. The Indian Army celebrated Neeraj Chopra’s win in Tokyo on Saturday. Chopra, a Subedar with 4 Rajputana Rifles in the Indian Army, made a nation of more than a billion happy with his Gold in Men’s Javelin throw. It is a moment that would now be a part of India’s rich sporting folklore.Also Read - Neeraj Chopra's Historic Gold Win at Olympics Triggers Hilarious Memefest. See The Best Ones Here

#WATCH | Delhi: Indian Army soldiers of Rajputana Rifles celebrate #Gold medal win by javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who is a subedar in the regiment#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/jpuqBbmIDI — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2021

Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane and all ranks of the Indian Army congratulated the Subedar on winning the nation’s first-ever gold medal in the javelin in Olympics with a throw of 87.58 metres, the Army tweeted from its official handle.

“The golden victory of Subedar Neeraj Chopra at the Olympics brings laurels for the Indian Army. He performed like a true soldier at the Olympics. It is indeed a historic and proud moment for the entire country including the Indian Armed Forces! Many congratulations to him,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted.

Chopra’s historic gold is also the country’s second individual gold medal in its Olympic history after Abhinav Bindra’s heroics in Beijing 2008. Social media was flooded with congratulatory messages. There has also been a lot of cash rewards coming his way after his feat in Tokyo.

While talking about his achievement, a visibly emotional Chopra remembered the great Milkha Singh and dedicated his gold medal to the legendary sprinter who was also widely known as The Flying Sikh.