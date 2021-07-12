Rome: It was euphoria in Rome as Italy edged England in penalties to win the EURO 2020 final on Sunday at the Wembley Stadium. While violence hogged the limelight in Wembley as English fans attacked their Italian counterparts, celebrations were in full swing in Rome following the result. Fans took to the streets and rejoiced like there was no tomorrow. The national flags were being hurled while fans danced away in glory.Also Read - Bukayo Saka Finds Support After Getting Racially Abused For Missing Penalty vs Italy in EURO 2020 Final

Here are some of the visuals of how fans celebrated the win in Rome.

The celebrations continue in Rome as the Italians invade the fountains of Piazza Navona. #Euro2020Final pic.twitter.com/Kzbzvk2PkV — Colm Flynn (@ColmFlynn1) July 11, 2021



Meanwhile, England got off to a dream start as Luke Shaw found the back of the net in the second minute of the summit clash. Despite taking the lead, Italy controlled most of the ball possession till they found the equaliser in the 67th-minute when Leonardo Bonucci scored.

But in the penalties, Italy was easily the better team as England missed three and there was no coming back from there.

Italy is now on a 34-match unbeaten run, bouncing back in style after suffering the humiliation of failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

“When you are at the bottom of the hole, you see how great men regain their strength,” Bonucci added. “I want to say thank you to our great coach, our great team, our great country. We are full of joy and happiness.”